‘Being calm doesn’t make me weak’ says Jojo Robinson

The Real Housewives of Durban veteran Jojo Robinson has become a familiar and formidable presence on our screens.

Having joined the franchise in season two, she now stands as the longest-serving housewife in this edition.

As the latest season unfolded, Robinson found herself at the centre of online debate. While she describes filming as an ‘incredible experience’, the aftermath proved more challenging.

“This season was really good for me,” she says. “While we were filming, I genuinely had fun with the ladies.

“But once the show aired and social media weighed in, it became a bit challenging because of the backlash I received. That part was tough.”

Despite the criticism, Robinson stands firmly by how she handled herself on screen. Watching the show back, she says there is nothing she regrets.

“There is nothing I would have done differently. I just wish certain moments had been shown in full so viewers could see the complete picture and better understand the dynamics at play,” she explains.

Staying calm, honest, and measured

She hopes the reunion will offer clarity and context to some of the season’s most talked-about moments.

Online commentary has labelled her spineless, a description she rejects without hesitation.

“The truth is, I am simply being myself. I am not a super dramatic person, and I have learned to avoid drama if I can.

“Just because I choose to control myself and handle situations calmly now, it does not mean I am weak. It just means I know who I am.”

Heading into the reunion, Robinson says her approach is simple: calm, honest, and measured.

“I plan to address everything calmly. I believe the truth sets everyone free. I am in a very level-headed space right now, and I am hopeful that we can have honest conversations without things getting out of hand.”

One of the season’s most strained relationships was between Robinson and Christall Kay. After Christall described Jojo as one of her biggest disappointments, Robinson admitted the feeling was mutual.

“Unfortunately, Christall was also my biggest disappointment,” she says candidly. “I was a huge fan of hers, but seeing how she conducts herself when the cameras aren’t rolling and how she treats everyone around her, my eyes were completely opened.”

Toxic and calculated behaviour

Robinson describes what she once saw as entertainment as behaviour she now considers toxic and calculated.

“She expects loyalty at all costs, even when she is in the wrong. From my past experiences, I have learned that blind loyalty is not something I am comfortable with.

“I am open to listening, hearing my friends out, and even calling them out when necessary. What I will not do is involve myself in issues that have nothing to do with me, because that often makes things worse.”

She adds that protecting her peace has become a priority. “Being toxic for the sake of it is not someone I want to associate myself or my brand with anymore.”

When questioned about her desire to reconcile with the group, Robinson seems satisfied with her current position.

“Right now, I am happy with the friendships and connections I have made; my life is full. I have my Boo Bear, my child, and a lot to be grateful for. I am not interested in inviting negativity into my space.”

Many viewers have praised Robinson for being one of the few housewives who embody the “real” in the show, showcasing a stable marriage and family life amid the chaos.

“They are not wrong,” she says with a smile. “I am just grateful for the life I have. I enjoy sharing it with viewers and showing them that marriages can be healthy, loving, and free of constant drama. The world needs to see that too.”

