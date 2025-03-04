Ben-Mazwi yearns for more action in ‘Empini’ season two

In season two of Empini, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi makes a comeback as Ndoni Themba, a deeply troubled private security bodyguard who is trying to find out why her father died.

Ben-Mazwi won the 2024 National Film and Television Awards’ Best Actress prize for the part.

The actress expressed her wish that Empini would give her more physicality, stunts, and fights.

“It has been the most enriching, teaching me valuable lessons both on and off screen,” Ben-Mazwi said.

“I enjoyed setting the tone on set, fostering team building, and developing leadership skills. We went through a lot as the cast and crew, which brought us closer, and I learned to lead from behind. It was a transformative experience.”

Mental wellbeing top priority

For actors, particularly those who have not received formal training in the art, de-roling is essential, she explained.

“I prioritise mental wellbeing to ensure that I do not carry emotional baggage into my next role. After every production, I take trips to the bush [Kruger, Dullstroom] or an island, where I snorkel and reconnect with myself.

“My faith is a cornerstone of my identity, helping me recentre. Therapy is also a big part of my routine; our industry demands it.”

In season two’s last episode, Ben-Mazwi experienced personal struggles, the injury she overcame, and her six months of back rehabilitation.

She explained: “Many of my stunts were performed through pain, teaching me resilience. That finale was incredibly emotional and cathartic, and I believe the audience will appreciate the full-circle moment.

“My on-screen relationships with Sandile Mahlangu and Amahle [Khumalo], who plays my little sister, mirrored our real-life bond.

“Charmaine [Mtinta] is phenomenal; her passion elevates everyone around her. We fed off each other’s energy, making our performances stronger.”

Wish to pursue comedy

She said that her relationship with Zenzele is a hot-and-cold, chaotic mess that is both unhealthy and genuine in season two of the drama series.

It is unclear if they will be able to move past their wounds, but things are undoubtedly getting hotter as they mirror each other’s traumas.

She said she would love to pursue comedy next to show off her sense of humour.

“I miss comedy and consider myself pretty funny. A role that highlights my comedic timing or even my singing would be a refreshing change.

“I also have my eyes set on international work, expanding my audience and opportunities.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content