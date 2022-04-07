‘Big Brother Mzansi’ contestant Sis Tamara lands big role in short film

Big Brother Mzansi contestant Sis Tamara, real name Ukho Samela, will star in a new independent LGBTQIA short film created by writer Anathi Siyingu.

Sis Tamara, who made it to the top eight of the recently concluded reality TV show, had signed up for the short film before entering the competition. Starring alongside Sis Tamara is upcoming actor Gustaph Mokaba Nkgweng.

The film, Mjita Wami, is an independent LGBTQ+ production that explores a story about two guys who meet in the park and decide to have a “blunt session”. The session leads them into finding out new information about each other and other interesting things.

Asked about the film, the pair explained that: “The film is necessary to the growth and visibility of the community. This story is very different from the current films that explore sexuality, be it internationally or locally.

“It is a real-life depiction of events that filmmakers tend to shy away from for either personal reasons or otherwise. We are very proud of this project, and we hope to do more work that can add to this new journey for us.”

Sis Tamara said: “This project is necessary because it is an all-queer project from the crew to the actors, and that’s something I care about when picking projects to feature in.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author