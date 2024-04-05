McJunior Zondi was crowned the winner of Big Brother Mzansi season four last Sunday after he kept fans of the reality show entertained with his slick dance moves. Now out of Biggie's house, McJunior says he was shocked to discover that he was trending on TikTok. Speaking to Sunday World this week, he said he was just trying to get through the Saturday night parties with his dancing. Taking it one step at a time "That is just something I do all the time in my little bedroom, just in front of the mirror," he explained. "I am shocked it is even a thing; the love people are giving me for that is unbelievable, but it is not a thing for me; I'm not a dancer." He said he still did not believe that he won the competition, noting that he was still trying to take it one step at a time and each day as it comes. "I want to make sure that I execute the plans that I have with the money, and it has been absolutely amazing. "I would like to thank the fans for voting for me. I will forever be grateful." Giving back to community He shared that when he finally gets his R2-million cash prize, he will use it to venture into business and invest some of it. McJunior explained: "I also want to develop my rural community and see what happens from there. "I will come back to Joburg if there is an opportunity that makes sense to me and aligns with what I want to do. "In terms of my girlfriend, she knows the plans we have; the struggle may just be over." Gesture of goodwill During his time on the show, McJunior made a bet with fellow housemate Sinaye that he would give him R27 000 if he won the competition. He revealed that he is a man of his word and that he will fulfil his promise. "He has been a brother throughout the show, and he is a man of his word, and I'm a man of mine. I am going to make a video and give him that money," he said. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content