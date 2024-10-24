Big guns join ‘Skeem Saam’ to steer soapie to greater heights

Award-winning thespian Warren Masemola is set to shake things up for the community of Turfloop on SABC1’s daily drama Skeem Saam.

Masemola will play the character of Gopane, who moved to the City of Gold to work as a taxi driver.

Gopane will return to Turfloop to search for answers after the mysterious disappearance of his son Smaki

Months later, after his son disappeared, Gopane vows to uncover the secret of what really happened to him at the dam.

Talking about joining Skeem Saam, Masemola said, “It is absolutely beautiful. I actually feel like I am in Limpopo.

“Being a city boy that grew up in Tshwane, the set of Skeem Saam makes me feel like I am back with my people.”

Masemola will make his first appearance on the daily drama on November 4.

Blast from the past

Another veteran actor joining Skeem Saam this coming month is Lesley Musina, who will be shaking things up for the famous couple Melita and Obed Kgomo.

Musina is a blast from the past who suddenly comes knocking at the ‘it couple’s’ door, threatening to blow their house down.

He will portray the character of Fefo, who on the surface might seem like an ordinary, charming, confident, and good-looking man, but viewers will soon discover a darker side to him, one that is full of menace and violence.

He will make his first appearance on November 20.

“Shooting Skeem Saam is a dream come true. What an amazing production,” said Musina.

“Everyone is so welcoming here and I immediately felt at home when cast, crew and production welcomed me with open arms. It feels like I have been here forever.”

Also Read: Harriet Manamela returns to Skeem Saam after surgery

Pholoso Mohlala is among new faces joining Skeem Saam

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content