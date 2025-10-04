Black Coffee’s benefit concert to donate proceedings to the needy

Internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as Black Coffee, is preparing to host the ‘Africa Is Not a Jungle ’ Benefit Concert.

The initiative is for African artists to be seen and celebrated while giving back.

For every ticket purchased, R20 will be donated to his Foundation and directly support communities in need.

The 49-year-old Grammy-nominated DJ will host his annual ‘Africa Is Not a Jungle’ concert on November 8 in Durban and November 29 in Johannesburg towards “supporting communities in need and empowering creative projects that live well beyond the music.”

More than a ticket

Lungi Maphumulo, head of the Black Coffee Foundation, told Sunday World, “Each ticket sold is more than access to a once-in-a-lifetime experience; it is a contribution toward building opportunity and hope for those who need it most.”

“The festival is a movement where music, culture, and social responsibility converge. This is where the world will witness the power of African sound and talent in social change.”

The Grammy Award winner launched his foundation in 2010 at Maponya Mall, Soweto.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he raised half a million rands towards the relief of those affected by the pandemic.

This year, the Black Coffee Foundation was instrumental in the recovery of family homes after heavy rains and flooding left people destitute in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. Homes were damaged, and families lacked shelter. They donated food, clothing, and raised half a million rands to assist in restoring homes.

