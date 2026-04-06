Black Mambazo stalwart Albert Mazibuko dies at 77

South Africa is mourning the loss of Albert Mazibuko, a revered elder and long-serving member of the iconic group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who has died at the age of 77.

Mazibuko, who was born in Ladysmith, dedicated more than five decades of his life to music after joining the legendary ensemble in 1969.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Mr Albert Mazibuko (77),” the group said in a statement, describing him as “a revered elder, cultural custodian, and long-standing member” of the award-winning ensemble.

‘The librarian’

Over the years, his voice became an integral part of Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s signature sound, helping to shape a musical legacy that resonated both locally and on international stages.

Affectionately known as “the librarian”, Mazibuko was regarded as a custodian of the group’s history and a source of wisdom.

“Affectionately known as ‘the librarian’, he was a keeper of the group’s rich history and a source of wisdom to many,” the statement read.

“He was truly an intelligent man, whose knowledge, humility, and quiet strength left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of working alongside him.”

‘End of an era’

The group said through his work, Mazibuko helped carry forward the vision of the group’s founder, Joseph Shabalala, ensuring that isicathamiya music reached global audiences.

His passing, the group added, “marks the end of an era”.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all who were touched by his life and legacy,” read the statement.

Mazibuko is survived by his family, friends and generations of fans whose lives were touched by his music. His legacy, the group said, “will continue to live on through the music”.

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