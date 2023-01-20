Black Motion member Smol gushes over his ‘supportive’ parents

Despite the drama going on in his life, Black Motion member Thabo “Smol” Mabongwane has taken to social media to appreciate his parents for their support.

Moses Nkia Mokgoko, who owns Black Motion’s record label, popularly known as Spirit Motion, recently opened a case of housebreaking and theft against the band’s former member Bongani “Murdah” Mahosana at Olievenhoutbosch police station.

Mabongwane and Mahosana announced in 2022 that they have gone separate ways and that the band has a new member.

Writing on his social media account, Mabongwane thanked his parents for supporting him through the highs and lows of his life.

“Batswadi, [parents] thank you God for these two human beings, through the darkest times you were always there for me,” he wrote.

