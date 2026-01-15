‘Black women’s sacrifices often detrimental’: Zenande Mfenyana opens up on role

Actress Zenande Mfenyana is no stranger to playing emotionally complex women, but her role as Thumeka on Inimba, a drama series on Mzansi Magic, has struck a nerve with viewers across the country.

Soft-spoken, loyal and quietly burdened, Thumeka has become one of the most polarising characters on South African television. She is loved by some while judged harshly by others.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday World, Mfenyana opens up about the woman behind the silence, the emotional toll of the role, and why Thumeka’s story matters more than ever.

Thumeka’s inner turmoil

“Thumeka may look soft on the outside, but inside she is incredibly strong. All the things that matter to her the most are the things she is not willing to compromise on. She’s built a tough interior world. A no-nonsense inner world that comes to life when those things are threatened,” said Mfenyana.

Much of Thumeka’s pain is never spoken. It lives in her eyes, her posture, and the way she moves through space. For Mfenyana, this required a completely different kind of acting.

“When the inner work has been done, it shows in the face and the body,” she explains.

“The way she avoids eye contact when she’s deeply hurt and the dragging of her feet when she’s defeated, those are her silent screams. She’s almost been voiceless for most of her life, so her body carries all those conversations.”

Being judged unfairly

Viewers have often accused Thumeka of allowing too much, particularly in her controversial relationship with Hlati. But Mfenyana believes the audience has been unfair.

“She never went out of her way to take her cousin’s husband,” she says firmly.

“She was brought in to help with Qhawe. When Zoleka left, Thumeka said the child needed someone close to her blood. Hlati was not an unwilling participant. It takes two to tango. People judge her harshly without looking at the full picture.”

Beyond romance, Thumeka’s storyline reflects the quiet sacrifices many black women make inside families.

“Black women sacrifice a lot for their families, often to their own detriment,” Mfenyana says.

“They forget who they are because they are always being a mother, a wife, a caregiver. And when all of that ends, they’re left not knowing who they are anymore.”

One scene that resonated deeply with her was Thumeka being expected to cook every day after work. “That was too close to home,” she admits.

Dealing with emotional weight of the role

“Coming home after a long day and still being expected to cook for everyone, Thumeka would appreciate some help in the kitchen.”

Because of the emotional weight of the role, Mfenyana has had to protect herself spiritually and mentally.

“I pray and fast a lot,” she says. “I shield myself before stepping into Thumeka’s shoes, because they are very heavy. And I also bring things from home that remind me of myself or my child so I don’t lose who I am.”

If Thumeka could finally speak freely, Mfenyana says she would simply want to be seen. “She would say, ‘I am here. My feelings and opinions matter. I wish you would treat me like your equal’.”

The role has also reshaped the actress’s view of love and boundaries.

“Setting boundaries is a form of self-love,” she says. “Have non-negotiables. Speak up. Don’t assume someone knows how you feel.”

As Thumeka’s journey continues, Mfenyana hopes her character will find the courage to choose herself.

“I hope she grows into herself and believes she can go after the things that move her heart,” she says.

