Blaq Diamond blame vehicle breakdown for missing Gagasi FM bash

Popular Afro-pop duo Blaq Diamond have issued an apology to fans after failing to pitch for the highly anticipated Gagasi FM Summer Sessions in Newcastle last weekend.

The chart-topping pair were scheduled to perform at Khazins Shisanyama on December 28 but were forced to pull out at the last minute due to unforeseen travel challenges.

In a statement released through their management, Umuthi Group, the musicians revealed that their vehicle encountered mechanical problems while travelling from Johannesburg to Newcastle, causing major delays that ultimately made it impossible for them to arrive on time.

“On our way from Johannesburg, we experienced vehicle problems en route to Newcastle. Despite exploring all available options and remaining in constant communication with the Gagasi FM team, we were unfortunately unable to make it,” the statement reads.

The duo apologised to fans who had gathered in large numbers in anticipation of seeing them perform live, acknowledging the disappointment caused by their absence.

Free show is planned

“We sincerely apologise to all patrons who came hoping to see Blaq Diamond perform. Together with Gagasi FM and all stakeholders, we tried to salvage the situation, but it was not successful,” the group said.

However, fans may have something to look forward to. Blaq Diamond has confirmed that they are already in talks for a free make-up show, which they will announce later.

The musicians also expressed gratitude to the event organisers and Gagasi FM for their patience and efforts to assist during the ordeal.

“We would like to thank the organizers for doing their best to explore other avenues and for being patient with us,” the statement reads.

Blaq Diamond reassured supporters that they remain committed to delivering for their fans and promised to return to Newcastle soon.

“Thank you for the continued support. See you soon,” the musicians said.

