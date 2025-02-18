Blogger Musa Khawula’s court case transferred to trial court

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula’s crimen injuria case has been transferred to the trial court.

This was stated as Khawula appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Khawula is charged with hate speech, crimen injuria, and violating Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act 19 of 2020.

This is in relation to the disparaging remarks he made about public personalities and businessman Ze Nxumalo and posting his wife, former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green, on his X page.

Abandoned bail application

During his previous appearance, he abandoned his bail application.

On Tuesday Khawula’s legal representative, Ofentse Nkwanga, told Sunday World that he had appointed Advocate Asanda Bleki to take over the matter.

Judge DS Fourie stated that the investigations in the case were complete.

The matter has now been transferred to a trial court for the arrangement of the defence lawyers to get copies of the docket. Then a trial date will be arranged.

Khawula is set to make another appearance on February 27 at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. This will be in order for the trial date to be set.

Up on another matter in Carletonville

The blogger is also attending another matter at a Carletonville court. This one is for a case that stems from the incident that happened in February 2021. Khawula allegedly struck someone with his car and fled the scene without calling for help.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana gave further details. She said it was alleged that on February 20, 2021, at around 6pmrt near Mponeng Mine in the West Rand, the complainant and his wife were driving home on a narrow road when they noticed a Volkswagen Polo parked along the roadway.

At the time, Khawula was standing next to the vehicle, naked on his lower body, said Mahanjana. Drove off after hitting victim with his car Khawula allegedly had another man in his car. Him and the complainant exchanged words, and Khawula drove off in a huff. As the complainant was standing outside his car, Khawula hit him with his car as he drove off.

“A member of the community policing forum driving on the same road later found the injured complainant. He alerted the police, and the accused was arrested shortly thereafter at a nearby tavern at Mponeng Mine. He made… his first court appearance on February 22 2021, where he was granted a R1, 000 bail.”

Also Read: Musa Khawula to spend more weeks in jail as he abandons bail

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content