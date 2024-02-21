Blxckie to join US artist Bas’ upcoming American tour in March

Rapper, singer and songwriter Sihle Sithole, professionally known as Blxckie, is making major moves. Blxckie has been confirmed as one of the acts that will join American artist Bas at his upcoming US tour this March.

Real name Abbas Hamad, Bas is a Sudanese-American rapper who is signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville Records.

The 2024 North America tour will be in support of his newly released fourth album We Only Talk About Real Shit When We’re Fucked Up. It will kick off on March 3 at House of Blues in Dallas, US.

23-city extravaganza

The 23-city tour is produced by Live Nation. It will make stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta, and more cities. The tour will wrap up in New York at Irving Plaza on April 9.

Blxckie has shared that his musical interest started as an 8-year-old when he started recording music with his friends.

He enrolled at the University of KwaZulu-Natal to pursue a degree in Psychology. However, his studies were disrupted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

He is well known for his songs such as Ye ×4, where he features Nasty C. The single was certified double platinum.

Successful debut album

Blxckie has received a roaring response to his debut album, debut studio album B4Now, released in May 2021. His follow up EPs and subsequent music releases received similar acclaim. This has led to him receiving countless award nominations, award wins, and global recognition.

In 2022, rapper KO, real name Ntokozo Mdluli, featured Young Stunna and Blxckie in his hugely successful single, Sete.

With over 14-million streams across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Deezer, Sete was the number one song of 2022.

Featured on big hit Sete

According to the Recording Industry of SA (Risa) then, Sete sat at number one. Nigerian superstar Burna Boy’s Last Last came second. This was on the Official SA Charts list of South Africa’s most streamed songs of 2022.

The Durban-born rapper will tour and perform in the US for the first time. Taking to social media on Tuesday, Blxckie shared his excitement with his fans.

“I’m so happy to take my music to international stages this year, with this being the first. Thank you to Bas and the Dreamville family for bringing me out. This will be my first time touring the States, I can’t wait to see and meet fans on the road,” he wrote.

