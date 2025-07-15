BMW Financial Services guns for TV producer Noluvo Sowah over R1.2m debt

Brightfire Pictures, once seemingly thriving, showcased its success by purchasing a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 SVR worth R5 019 031.84.

Owned by Noluvuyo Cynthia Sowah, the company produced high-profile shows such as Downtown with Somizi: Conversations to Treasure in 2022, DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected in 2023, and Sjola Sonke in 2023, among others.

However, behind this glossy façade, the company, along with Sowah personally, was accumulating debt.

Both Sowah and Brightfire Pictures are now facing legal action in the Johannesburg High Court, where BMW Financial Services is suing the company for R1 277 045.18.

Vehicle sold voetstoots

According to court papers, Sowah, who stood as surety and co-principal debtor, bought the luxury SUV in July 2022, agreeing to a hefty monthly installment of R58 292.77 starting from September 1, 2022.

The final balloon payment of R880 245.17 was due on August 1, 2028. However, Sowah defaulted on the installments and ultimately surrendered the vehicle on December 18, 2023.

BMW Financial Services states that the car was sold voetstoots at a public auction on January 24, 2024, for R2 219 500.

After deducting applicable charges, the sale proceeds were credited to Sowah’s account, but a shortfall of R1 277 045.18 remained.

The combined summons, filed on June 18, 2025, reads in part: “The defendants have failed to timeously and punctually perform their obligations under the agreements by falling into arrears with the monthly instalments, and which arrears the defendants, despite demand, fail and/or refuse and/or neglect to pay. As of 19 February 2025, the arrears amount to R1 277 045.18.”

BMW further alleges that multiple attempts to contact Sowah and her company went unanswered.

Breach of contractual obligations

A letter of demand and a Section 127(5) notice in terms of the National Credit Act were sent via registered email and prepaid registered mail, but no response was received.

BMW contends: “The plaintiff [BMW] believes that the registered item notification of arrival slip reached the defendants and that the representative[s] of the first defendant and the second defendant, as reasonable people, would have retrieved the notice from the post office.”

BMW argues that Sowah and Brightfire Pictures are in breach of their contractual obligations, and the company is now pursuing cancellation of the agreement and damages recovery.

Sowah is required to file a notice of intention to defend within 20 days of the summons being served. Failure to do so will result in BMW seeking a default judgment.

Sunday World reached out to Sowah via phone calls and emails for comment, but she did not respond.

