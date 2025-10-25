Bokang on redefining beauty and purpose through Miss Universe South Africa

When former Miss South Africa and global beauty queen Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala steps into a room, there’s an aura of quiet authority that follows her, the kind earned through years of discipline, purpose, and divine calling.

Now, as the newly appointed National Director of Miss Universe South Africa, Montjane-Tshabalala is ushering in a new era for South African pageantry; one rooted in authenticity, inclusivity, and impact.

“This role is deeply personal for me. It’s a full-circle moment,” she says to Sunday World. “Miss Universe South Africa represents not only beauty but purpose, transformation, and the spirit of possibility.”

It’s not hard to see why. She is the only South African woman to have competed in all four of the “Big Four” global pageants – Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International, and Miss Earth. That rare experience, she says, taught her that success goes far beyond the crown.

“Each stage taught me something unique, resilience from one, grace from another, and purpose from them all,” she reflects. “Our queens must not only compete but command respect and leave a legacy.”

Upward trajectory under her watch

Under her leadership, Miss Universe South Africa will evolve into a purpose-driven movement rather than just a competition. Through her organization African Beauty International, Montjane-Tshabalala envisions a platform that empowers women to be changemakers in their communities.

“We are moving beyond crowns and sashes into measurable community impact,” she explains. “Our queens will lead projects in education, entrepreneurship, and gender equality. Beauty must have substance and that substance must be felt in our communities.”

Her ethos rests on four pillars: Authenticity, Impact, Inclusivity, and Excellence. For the queen of beauty, it’s not enough to look the part; contestants must live it. Training will include financial literacy, personal development, and social impact mentorship, preparing them for life far beyond the runway.

Inclusivity, too, is central to her mission.

“Every girl, regardless of her background, body type, or belief, must feel represented. Beauty doesn’t have one face, it has many, and all are valid.”

Preps to Thai for

With the Miss Universe stage set for Thailand this November, preparations are in full swing for South Africa’s representative Melissa Nayimuli, who Montjane-Tshabalala describes as “a phenomenal woman of poise, intellect, and authenticity.”

But beyond the glitz and glamour, Montjane-Tshabalala’s story is one of purpose over perfection. As a wife, mother, and businesswoman, she embraces balance with humility. “Balance is a myth. It’s about grace and intention. You can be many things at once – a nurturer, a visionary, a leader and still be whole.”

Her ultimate goal is to transform Miss Universe South Africa into a legacy of empowerment that extends far beyond the stage.

“I want it to be remembered as a movement,” she concludes. “A platform where women found their voice, their purpose, and their power. My legacy will be measured not by the crowns we won, but by the change we created.”

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content