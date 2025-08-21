Bonang Matheba eyes aviation industry as next frontier for her brand

Bonang Matheba is no stranger to breaking boundaries. The award-winning media personality and businesswoman is now plotting her boldest move yet, taking her luxury beverage brand, House of BNG, into the aviation industry.

Speaking exclusively to Sunday World, Matheba revealed that she wants to see BNG sparkling wines served on flights across South Africa and abroad.

“I want to get into airlines,” she declared with characteristic confidence, hinting at her vision to make House of BNG a global lifestyle brand.

Male -dominated industry

Since launching in 2019, House of BNG has disrupted South Africa’s luxury beverage space. It was the first Black woman-owned brand to join the prestigious Cap Classique Producers Association. The industry is still largely controlled by white male producers.

“As a woman getting into any industry, it will always come with its challenges,” she reflected.

“Right at the beginning of BNG, I had a legal dispute with a number of people… that was the difficulty of business.”

Her legal wrangle with Celebrity Services Africa (CSA) Global, which made headlines, was finally resolved in 2023. It left her with full control of her brand. That victory was more than business. It was proof of her resilience and determination to protect her legacy.

She credits perseverance and mentorship for her survival.

“Perseverance is very important,” she said. “Surround yourself with mentors and never give up.”

Part of flight experience

Matheba’s next chapter is aviation. House of BNG products poised to become part of the in-flight experience. The upcoming BNG Mimosa, a canned drink launching in October 2025, is designed with convenience and celebration in mind.

“We want a variant for every occasion. Mimosas in the morning, Brut in the afternoon, and Nectars in the evening,” she explained.

The new product line coincides with BNG’s expansion into hotels and restaurants. This as the brand strengthens its presence in lifestyle spaces. Already a partner for major events such as the Miss South Africa pageant and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration, BNG is fast becoming synonymous with celebration.

Matheba’s rise is especially poignant during Women’s Month. A judge on Crown Chasers, the Miss SA reality series, she says she is constantly learning from the younger generation.

“I love Crown Chasers. I learn what the younger generation wants, what has changed, and what has evolved,” she said.

Uplifting women

Beyond television, she uses her platform to uplift women. Through the Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund, she invests in girls’ education. Her production company, Bonang Matheba Entertainment, also creates opportunities for young talent.

Her B-Safe app against gender-based violence was shelved due to high costs. However, she continues to champion causes that empower women and girls.

“I want to be in a place where I’m helping young people. Where I’m creating networks for young people through my foundation,” she said.

Matheba’s advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is simple but powerful.

20-year journey

“Work with what you have and don’t put yourself under pressure. Work at your own pace, towards your intentions and objectives.”

Her own 20-year journey in the entertainment industry, built on authenticity and resilience, stands as proof that patience, strategy, and faith can open doors in even the most exclusive industries.

Speculation about discounted stock briefly clouded BNG’s reputation. But Matheba is focused on the bigger picture: growth, innovation, and global reach. With the launch of the BNG Mimosa and her sights set on the skies, Matheba is crafting more than a brand. She’s building a legacy.

