Actor Bongile Mantsai is returning to Scandal!, the daily drama series on e.tv, and he is bringing the heat. Before leaving to work on the now-cancelled telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire, Mantsai played the infamous character of Mthunzi.  The public was given hints about Mantsai's return last year, and now, in response to viewer demand, he will make a comeback to the programme. "Mthunzi is back. The scandals are way too many this week. It is giving back with vengeance, or what if prison has turned him into a softie?" said the channel.  Mantsai stated in a prior interview with Sunday World that he loves using his craft and his passion for isiXhosa, his native tongue. Mantsai said he invested in the language by watching shows like Ityala Lamawele, Ingqumbo Yeminyanya, and reading IsiXhosa novels. Playing the antagonist "Through this, I discovered that we are overlooking an audience that desperately wants to learn the language and the joy it brings them as they watch shows in their language," said Mantsai at the time. He said that he likes to play the antagonist because they add excitement and drama to the plot. "If you are playing the villain and the people who watch the show hate you, know that you are doing something right," he said. "I enjoy the contrast because I am totally the opposite of these dark characters that I play. I am a Christian, and I somehow carry these characters that I play with me. "I get shocked when I meet people on the streets, and they remember the things that were said by a character I played in a particular show." Other actors that have joined Scandal! include Botlhale Baitsiwe, Wright Ngubeni, Danny de Bruyne, Owen Sejake, Khutjo Green, and Bongani Gumede.