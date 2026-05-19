Bonko Khoza denies sexual assault allegations by actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku

Popular actor Bonko Khoza has broken his silence over sexual assault allegations made against him by actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku, insisting the claims are false and unsupported by evidence.

In a detailed public statement released on Monday, the Red Ink star denied allegations that he acted inappropriately during the filming of a violent scene in September 2023.

Khoza said while he takes allegations of sexual assault seriously and supports victims of abuse, he “did not sexually assault, thrust upon or commit any misconduct” towards Nokwe-Mseleku.

Footage does not support evidence

The allegations first surfaced after Nokwe-Mseleku publicly accused the actor of violating boundaries during the filming of a scene for the thriller series Red Ink.

However, Khoza claims the scene in question was a “fully clothed violent stunt scene” that had been rehearsed and choreographed beforehand with the actress, director, stunt coordinator, and other production staff.

He further alleged that Nokwe-Mseleku was offered a stunt double before filming but declined.

According to Khoza, more than 12 crew members were present during filming, including the producer, script supervisor, camera operators, and stunt coordinator, and none raised concerns about misconduct at the time.

He also revealed that a follow-up meeting was held with production company representatives, M-Net, SWIFT, agents, and senior crew members after the allegations surfaced.

He claimed all parties later reviewed the unedited footage from the scene.

“All parties confirmed that no thrusting, sexual misconduct, or criminal behaviour occurred. The footage simply did not support the allegation,” Khoza said.

Celebrities rally behind Nokwe-Mseleku

Khoza further stated that Nokwe-Mseleku opened a criminal case against him in 2024 and that he cooperated fully with police investigations.

According to him, authorities later declined to prosecute the matter after assessing the evidence.

The actor described the past two years as emotionally devastating for himself and his family, saying the allegations had damaged his reputation and career.

“My family has suffered alongside me. My integrity, my career, and my role as a parent were all placed under a cloud because of an allegation that has been disproven,” he wrote.

Nokwe-Mseleku, who comes from a respected entertainment family, is known for her roles in productions including Outlaws, Reyka, and the Umjolo film franchise.

The actress has publicly spoken about the emotional trauma she allegedly suffered following the incident, and several local celebrities have rallied behind her on social media.

Also Read: Nokwe-Mseleku opens up about being violated in rape scene

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