Brandy heads back to SA for All White Soul Sessions

Grammy-winning R&B superstar Brandy is set to make her long-awaited return to South Africa as the headline act for the 2026 All White Soul Sessions Concert Tour Experience.

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s sold-out tour featuring music legend Babyface, organisers Remoakantse Holdings have secured one of R&B’s most celebrated voices for this year’s edition, promising fans another unforgettable musical experience.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Brandy has sold over 40 million records worldwide and remains one of the most influential artists in contemporary R&B. The singer first captured global attention as a teenager with her self-titled debut album before delivering a string of chart-topping hits, including The Boy Is Mine, Sittin’ Up in My Room, Have You Ever?, Almost Doesn’t Count, Full Moon, Baby and Never Say Never.

The All White Soul Sessions Concert Tour Experience will take place at GrandWest’s Grand Arena in Cape Town on December 14 before moving to Pretoria’s SunBet Arena at Time Square for two performances on December 17 and 18.

‘Excited to be coming back to SA’

Brandy said she is looking forward to reconnecting with her South African fans after several years away.

“I’m so excited to be coming back to South Africa. It’s been a while, and I can’t wait to see everyone again. The love I’ve always received from my South African fans means so much to me. We’re bringing an incredible show, and I promise it’s going to be a night to remember,” she said.

The announcement follows a milestone year for the singer, who reunited with Monica for the sold-out The Boy Is Mine Tour across North America in 2025, introducing their iconic catalogue to a new generation of fans. She also received the Black Music Icon Award from the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Remoakantse Holdings managing director Thabiso “Skeelo” Mogashwa said the company was determined to build on the success of the Babyface tour.

“Bringing Brandy to South Africa is a proud moment for us. We’ve pulled out all the stops to deliver another world-class production, and we encourage fans to secure their tickets early because demand is expected to be extremely high,” he said.

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