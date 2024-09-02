BREAKING | Police have arrested Chicco’s son Longwe Twala

Longwe Twala, the son of renowned music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, broke into his father’s studio and stole his father’s music equipment worth thousands of rands.

This was confirmed by Longwe’s father, Twala, who said Longwe committed the robbery with his brother Sello Twala.

Twala said the incident happened when he was abroad in the US. It is unclear when the incident happened.

Not caring about good or bad publicity

“Good or bad publicity I don’t care. I won’t sit and watch a drug addict continuously stealing from me and be silent,” said Twala in a statement.

“Yes, I can confirm that when I was in the USA, my son Longwe and his brother Sello Twala colluded and stole my equipment in the studio.

“Longwe whom I chased away a while ago because of his drug addiction jumped the high walls, broke into my studio, and stole my stuff.

“I saw the likes of the late Hope Zinde, and many parents killed by their own flash and blood because of this drug addiction. Him and his younger brother have been stealing from me for a long time. Hence, I decided that enough was enough… Let them rot in jail,” said Twala.

A source close to the incident said a case has been opened at the Douglasdale police station.

“Case was opened at Douglasdale police station. They broke into their father’s studios while on drugs and stole equipment worth thousands,” said the source.

Sunday World reported in February that Longwe was languishing in a drug rehabilitation facility again.

Longwe had been admitted to a rehabilitation centre in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg, after falling off the wagon.

His relapse occurred after he had successfully discarded his bad habits when he was at a drug rehabilitation centre in Tshwane in 2022.

Did Longwe’s gun shoot Senzo

Meanwhile, last week at the Pretoria High Court during court proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, lawyer for accused number one in the case, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, said a witness will come and testify on behalf of his client (Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya) that Longwe shot and killed Meyiwa with his father’s 9mm parabellum semi-automatic pistol.

State witness and ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena said he tested Twala’s gun and the results came out negative. Mangena said Twala’s firearm did not match the 9mm bullet found at the crime scene where Meyiwa was gunned down.

Mngomezulu said he will also call a witness who will testify that Longwe shot himself in the foot. He said Longwe injured himself while involved in a struggle with Meyiwa on the night he was killed.

Mngomezulu said during the struggle, Longwe shot himself in the ankle and the bullet remained in his ankle. He said this was before Longwe shot and killed Meyiwa.

Lawyer claims Longwe’s ankle was wounded

Mngomezulu said when Longwe’s ankle wound became septic, he went to see the late Dr Mbatsane, who then referred Longwe to Dr Modise at South Rand Hospital so that the bullet can be taken out.

Meyiwa was the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper. He was shot and killed at the house of the mother of his then girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo on October 26 2014. The house is in Vosloorus, on the East Rand.

The people who were present in the house during the murder were Kelly Khumalo, Kelly’s sister Zandile, their mother Gladness, Meyiwa, Longwe, and Meyiwa’s close friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Twala.

According to the state indictment, Meyiwa was shot once in the chest while in a standing position and the bullet went through his chest, and exited his back, hitting the back of the door behind him. The cause of death was determined as a bullet which hit his heart and lung.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

