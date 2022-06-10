Britney Spears’ ex gatecrashes her secret wedding and gets arrested

American singer Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has been arrested after he gatecrashed her wedding on Thursday.

He showed up at the singer’s Los Angeles home shortly before she married her partner Sam Asghari.

Police officers responded to an incident of trespassing at the address and later arrested 40-year-old Jason Alexander.

According to reports, before the incident, Alexander posted a live Instagram story saying he was near the property and that he was there to “crash” the wedding.

Britney got married to Alexander, who was her childhood friend, in 2004. But the two were only married for a total of 55 hours before obtaining an annulment.

The singer was engaged to her 28-year-old fitness training partner in September last year. The couple were also expecting a baby but Britney announced that she had a miscarriage earlier this year

Despite the drama, Britney and Sam exchanged their vows and are officially a married couple.

