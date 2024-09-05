Bucie reveals why she left music industry, and made U-turn

House music songbird Bucie Nkomo, real name Busisiwe Nolubabalo Nqwiliso, is making a comeback to the music scene. The songstress dropped the bombshell a few years ago when she announced her exit from the music industry. She has opened up about how she felt she was not appreciated enough.

Bucie has since made a U-turn and returned to the music industry. However, her plans were interrupted by the divorce she is currently going through. She revealed this on the King David Podcast.

The Superman hitmaker said she was done with the music industry and did not think she was going to come back.

Got discouraged, despondent

“I was done, I wanted to have a nail bar, a spa, that is where I thought I was going. And I never thought God would make everything around me so uncomfortable. [To a point where] I had to forget about my dreams and answer my calling,” said Bucie.

She added that something that she loved so much got to a point where she had enough. Bucie also revealed that there is so much that she does not talk about. This especially considering that she has experienced horrible things in the industry.

Too much betrayal, quitting was no publicity stunt

“It is so bad that people would understand why I said I want nothing to do with the industry. There was so much betrayal, having to always fight for a spot in the industry and just being a woman. I meant it when I said I am quitting. And people thought it was a publicity stunt,” she said.

“There was a time where I felt I was not being appreciated enough. When …the new ones started coming in, I would get tweets that I needed to pull up my socks because they would replace me. That was when I thought, ‘okay, let the replacers replace me. I am out’.”

Bucie said when Covid-19 hit, she did not suffer like the rest of the artists in South Africa. That is because her then husband had it all in control.

“Going back to me quitting music, I was really hurt by people not appreciating me enough. And the same people that they were comparing me to, look up to me. Me and South Africans fought. They wanted me to feel small and replaceable, and that is why I left.”

