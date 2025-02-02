Bucie’s estranged hubby to sue SAPS for bombing his house

Lawyers representing Lucky Nkomo, the estranged husband of house music chanteuse Bucie, have detailed how police officers bombed his home, imperilling the lives of his fiancée and their six-month-old baby.

In a notice of intention to institute legal proceedings against the South Africa Police Service, Nkomo’s lawyers, BDK Attorneys, said on Tuesday, May 21 last year, at approximately 6pm, Nkomo went to watch a Manchester United football match with his friend, Christopher Johns.

He had received a barrage of WhatsApp messages from unknown people badgering him to withdraw the corruption case he had opened against members of crime intelligence office who kidnapped and extorted him.

