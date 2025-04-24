Actress Buhle Samuels in court after ‘faking posh life on social media’

Buhle Samuels, a former Muvhango actress, appears to have been caught in the web trying to keep up with the Joneses. If the charges she is facing are true, Samuels has clearly been caught up in the fake social media lifestyle that is always paraded by some socialites.

The actress is accused of fraud and forgery in connection with a high-end Porsche SUV that she posted on social media as a birthday present she had given to herself.

On Wednesday, the actress, who portrayed Matshidiso on the SABC2 soapie, made an appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

Samuels allegedly forged signatures and fabricated corporate paperwork in order to obtain the expensive car.

Posted pricey Porche as birthday gift on social media

The Kings of Joburg actress posted the said vehicle on social media in August 2024. She wrote the caption “an early birthday gift. From me to me”, which suggested that it was a private purchase.

The car is currently being held as evidence while investigations are ongoing. This after it was allegedly seized by law enforcement.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Samuels is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.

According to sources, Samuels, 35, is a singer and actress known for her work in film, TV and stage performance. She is also a mother of one. Born in Protea, Soweto, she is described as a hard-working individual, motivated, and passionate about her roles, according to her profile. Not much known about her wealth source

She is also a television personality who has been featured in several South African soap operas and dramas. Known for her ability to embody roles with flair and a popular figure in the South African entertainment scene. Buhle has also been named as a muse for Hendrick’s Gin, a role that suits her sophisticated and playful demeanour. She has appeared in the following: MXO’s on 5th

KINGS OF JOBURG (Netflix)

Imbewu/The seed (e.tv)

Durban Playhouse – the game

Muvhango (SABC 2) However, not much is known about her business and entrepreneurial expertise that bought her the prized car.

