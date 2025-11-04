Bujy back on TV with dating show after physical clash with Boity cost him gigs

Since his return to television, radio and TV personality Sthembinkosi “Bujy” Bikwa has faced xenophobic and homophobic hate.

Bujy is back on TV with Gwababa, the new dating programme from Moja Love.

He returns to the industry after being “blocklisted” for a while after a physical altercation with Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo in 2021.

He makes a comeback to television older, wiser, and more seasoned. Gwababa is a show about hopefuls who are pursuing their romantic interests.

Confessing undying love

“The show is about people pursuing their crushes or love interests. You approach your crush and express how you feel about them and how far you’re willing to commit,” Bujy told Sunday World.

“It is about people confessing their undying love to someone—some get rejected, and others find genuine love.”

Bujy’s most recent TV appearance was on SABC1 during Metro FM’s Covid-19 lockdown.

This was followed by a brief stint as a presenter on the Podcast and Chill Network owned by MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho.

Bujy hosted the Queer Way of Life with Bujy, which came to an end following an altercation that turned violent with media personality Boity.

He was arrested and detained at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre. Days later, he was granted R2 000. Boity later dropped the charges.

Reputational damage

Bujy’s presenting gig was put on hold because of the altercation, which left Boity’s face scarred and damaged Bujy’s reputation.

“I left MacG’s podcast because of the saga around my physical altercation with the lady,” he told Sunday World.

“They asked to freeze the show and let the dust settle. When I returned, MacG had changed, and he made the environment very hostile for me.

“I guess everything happens for a reason. It was not my intention to leave the podcast. So, I left and never returned to the show.

“They got a new team of younger people, which makes business sense for them. But I have no intention of ever working with MacG again.”

In 2024, he was interviewed on the Showmax regional show Unfollowed, where he spoke about the life-changing altercation with Boity and apologised.

“I made a mistake, and I was telling my side of the story. I didn’t mean to do it, but I acknowledge what happened, and I am glad to have received a second chance.”

He did not think he would get a second chance to return to television after the charges were dropped in 2023. “I didn’t want to be famous again.”

Legal citizen of South Africa

Getting used to being on TV again is his biggest obstacle.

He explained: “Finding the ground again. I have a whole company that is working for me. I work as a DJ and MC and do team building.

“So, coming back into the spotlight and seeing people saying I shouldn’t be back on TV because of what happened, it almost made me feel like they think I’m better off dead.

“I have received homophobic comments on social media, with people claiming that gay individuals do not face cancellation.

Bujy continued: “The hate I receive for being born in Zimbabwe is frustrating, especially since I have lived in South Africa since I was three years old in 1992.

“Mom left for Zimbabwe. She is from KZN, and she fled to Zimbabwe because of apartheid. I am a legal citizen.

“She came back when [former president Nelson] Mandela came out from Robben Island. People just use words without understanding the story behind the person.”

