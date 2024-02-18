Business executive Mangena and wife head to splitsville

The marriage of former television actor turned businessman, Loyiso Mangena, is in ‘business rescue’.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Mangena’s wife, Marianne, has kissed him off after about 10 years of marriage.

Mangena, a former kwaito artist known as Chippa, has since vacated their matrimonial pad in the affluent suburb of Parkmore and now stays in Bryanston, north of Joburg in Gauteng.

