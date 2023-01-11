Businessman denies secret affair with Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa

Businessman Justice Huni, who is alleged to be in a secret affair with Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, has denied being in a romantic relationship with the actress.

This after Huni’s wife, Valentine Bango, leaked an audio recording on Tuesday where Mlotshwa can be heard allegedly confirming the rumours about the affair and that she is not opposed to being in a polygamous relationship (Isthembu).

However, she can also be heard allegedly saying Bango must first agree to a polygamous relationship.

Even though Mlotshwa allegedly admitted that she visited the couple’s house, she denied asking Huni to take her as a second wife, saying her divorce with ex-husband DJ Black Coffee is not finalised.

In the audio recording, Mlotshwa can be heard allegedly saying: “J and I have businesses together before we even did, were in anything [sic]. You were hurt when you spoke to me and I know that feeling, that’s not a feeling I want anyone to go through. I completely understood where you were coming from.

“Something drew me back and I said let’s try. From that trying, I was telling him that I was doing a lot of question-asking with regards to what it entails to be in isthembu apart from watching a couple of shows. I know a couple of friends that are in isthembu. I have done my homework and I understand that it needs to be received at home first.”

Huni issued a statement saying he and Mlotshwa have been friends since their teenage years and have over the years become business partners.

“In the past few weeks, there were allegations levelled by my wife about my friend who is also my business associate, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa,” said Huni.

“I categorically deny everything stated about Enhle pertaining to the nature of mine and Enhle’s relationship. She unfortunately got herself into a messy issue, and as a friend covered [up] for me unaware [that] it would lead to this unfortunate event.”

He further said the matter needs to be dealt with by his family without any involvement of third parties.

“I regretably understand that my statement could be moments too late and a narrative [has already] built up about her. She does not deserve any of this. I will throughout the process assist in clarifying any more illegal footage from a significant other.”

Several attempts by Sunday World to get a comment from Mlotshwa drew a blank as her phone rang unanswered.

