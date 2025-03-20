Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi made a brief appearance at the Randburg\u00a0 Magistrate\u2019s Court on Thursday for his trial after the matter was struck off the roll. Sodi was appearing for a matter that dates back to 2022. He was charged with assault, attempted murder and pointing a firearm. This occurred in Bryanston at Sodi and his estranged wife Nthateng Lerata\u2019s home. Withdrawal statement from estranged wife During the court proceedings, the state revealed that Lerata has written a withdrawal statement. She said in the statement that according to her, the matter is withdrawn. Lerata was not present in court, neither was her friend Faial Motlekar. Sodi\u2019s legal representatives argued to the magistrate that the matter be withdrawn. Eventually the court heard that Motlekar would not be proceeding with the matter. Sodi and Lerata have settled out of court. Speaking to the media, a boastful Sodi said he was relieved that the matter has been struck off the roll. He said he can now focus on more important things. \u201cI am glad it is over. There is also no relationship between me and Lerata. I have been coming to court for the past three years I. And I have been here 22\/23 times, and you can imagine how costly that has been. This over a matter that should have not been here,\u201d said Sodi. Relief at the conclusion of the matter \u201cI have serious matters to focus on, I have businesses to run, minus one problem. And let us deal with the rest. These were nonsense allegations. And it has taken this long for the court to come to the right conclusion. I believe the magistrate came to the right conclusion after so long, although the state wanted to proceed.\u201d Sunday World has reached out the the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to get comment on the matter being struck off the roll. The story will be updated once they respond. Also Read: \u00a0Edwin Sodi's GBV trial begins at Randburg magistrate's court Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0