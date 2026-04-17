Carol Tshabalala bags continental CEO role in fast-growing tech firm

Media personality and sports broadcasting heavyweight Carol Tshabalala has landed a powerful new role, stepping into the position of CEO for Africa at fast-growing video technology company iME.

The announcement was made by global CEO Tandi Potgieter, who is steering the company’s international growth strategy. At the core of iME’s offering are tools such as one-way interviews, video calls and digital content solutions, including live streaming.

African expansion

The appointment signals a bold move by the company as it sharpens its focus on expanding across key African markets, banking on the continent’s growing appetite for digital and video-driven solutions.

Tshabalala, widely known as Africa’s “First Lady of Sport”, brings more than 20 years of experience in broadcasting, production and global sports media.

Her career has seen her work with major platforms including SABC Sport, SuperSport and Premier League Productions, as well as covering international tournaments and hosting high-profile events.

Now, she is expected to channel that experience into driving iME’s growth across Africa, with a strong focus on partnerships, market expansion and execution in high-potential economies.

Tshabalala ‘understands market and the moment’

Potgieter described Tshabalala as a trailblazer and “one of the most trusted voices on the continent”, saying her appointment aligns with the company’s ambition to deepen its footprint in Africa.

“Carol’s leadership reflects exactly where we are going, deeper into Africa, closer to opportunity, and with leadership that understands both the market and the moment,” she said.

Tshabalala will also play a key role in identifying scalable opportunities across sectors such as media, sport and business while helping to position iME as a major player in connecting communities through video technology.

Africa ‘is a leadership market’

Speaking on her new role, Tshabalala said Africa should not be viewed as a secondary market.

“Africa is not just an emerging market; it is a leadership market, a talent market and an innovation market,” she said. “I’m excited to help build partnerships and create platforms that connect people and opportunities in meaningful ways.”

iME founder Nivi Grogor said Tshabalala’s appointment is a “powerful statement of intent” as the company doubles down on emerging markets.

With Potgieter driving global strategy and Tshabalala leading the Africa mandate, the company is positioning itself for an aggressive growth phase, one aimed at strengthening its presence on the continent through innovation, monetisation and deeper digital engagement.

As Africa continues to embrace new technologies, iME is betting big on video as a key driver of connection, business growth and storytelling across the continent.

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