Cassper apologises after baby-mama spoke of infidelity pain

Award-winning rapper Refiloe Phoolo, popularly known as Cassper Nyovest, has apologised after he was exposed for cheating on his baby-mama while she was taking care of their sick child.

Thobeka Majozi revealed that she had to deal with the rapper’s infidelity while their son was in and out of the hospital due to cancer.

Majozi shared that their son was diagnosed with the disease at just eight months, but he is now cancer-free.

She also said that Cassper and his current wife had started their affair while she was still dating him.

“At eight months, my son was diagnosed with cancer. An entire different world. I always stood for protection and privacy. Trying to maintain ‘the world’ and my world was a marathon on its own,” wrote Majozi this week.

“I lived in an oncology hospital for two years with my son as he underwent chemotherapy and life-threatening surgeries.”

Majozi further said that while the child was fighting the cancer, she was hit with a curveball of infidelity.

The woman in question (Pulane Mojaki), who is now Cassper’s wife, knew about her son’s condition, and she flaunted the relationship she had with the rapper.

Rapper acknowledges his mistakes

On Thursday morning, after receiving backlash on social media, Cassper confirmed that everything that Majozi said was true.

“Earlier this year, I went on Mpumi Ledwaba’s podcast to share the type of life I used to live before,” he said.

“I left out certain information, such as my son having cancer, because we had agreed to keep it private and away from the public.

“I want to confirm that this is the truth about the person that I was. It is something that I am not proud of [and something] that I had to grow from and forgive myself.

“Gents, when you make bad decisions in your life, these are consequences; this is what happens.

“Not only do you hurt people, but you do not get to choose how they deal with the pain that you cause them.”

He acknowledged his mistakes and said he understands why the mother of his child shared the information the way she did, adding that he hopes it gives her peace.

