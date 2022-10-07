E-edition
Cassper Nyovest announces return of ‘Fill Up’ music event

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Cassper Nyovest

Musician and businessman Cassper Nyovest on Friday announced the return of the Fill Up music event.

“It is where it all started for me as a young kid from the township. This stadium [Mmabatho Stadium in North West] is a walk away from my grandmother’s house where I grew up,” he wrote on his social media account.

The Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium event is billed to take place on December 3.

Last weekend Nyovest, born Refiloe Phoolo, pulled a stunning first-round knockout win over Ricardo “Priddy Ugly” Moloi in front of a good crowd, mostly Nyovest’s fans, during the Celeb City exhibition boxing match at the Sun Bet arena in Pretoria.

Moloi, born in Angola and bred in Ekurhuleni, learnt the hard way that boxing is not what it seems from a fan’s seat.

The stadium has the capacity to accommodate on average 50K people.

