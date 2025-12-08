Cassper Nyovest celebrates arrival of baby girl plus triumphant ‘Fill Up’

South African hip-hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Maele Phoolo, is beaming with pride after welcoming a baby girl with his wife, Pulane Phoolo.

The rapper shared the heartwarming news during his electrifying “Fill Up” at the Toyota stadium in Bloemfontein this past weekend, turning a massive musical moment into a deeply personal celebration.

The atmosphere at the Toyota Stadium shifted when Cassper paused mid-performance to make a special announcement.

Crowd erupts after seeing baby bump

Moments later, the giant screens lit up with images from the couple’s intimate maternity photoshoot, matching denim outfits, Pulane’s glowing baby bump, and the pair smiling lovingly into the camera. The crowd erupted as Cassper confirmed the arrival of their daughter.

Shortly after the show over the weekend, the award-winning rapper took to social media to express his gratitude, writing: “Too much to celebrate. God blessed my wife and I with a beautiful baby girl. I am filling up everything!!!Lol.”

The news has since sent waves of excitement across the entertainment world, with fans and celebrities flooding the couple’s timelines with congratulatory messages.

Adored couple

Pulane and Cassper, who tied the knot in April 2024, have become one of Mzansi’s most adored couples.

Over the past year, the two have shared glimpses of their love through warm birthday notes, public appreciation posts, and subtle moments that hinted at their growing family journey.

Although Cassper is already a father to his son, Khotso, the arrival of his baby girl marks a fresh and joyous chapter, both as a man and as a legacy-building artist.

Just as significant was the success of his Fill Up Bloemfontein show, proving once again why Cassper remains a force in South African entertainment.

From the staging to the energy and the crowd turnout, the night stood as one of his most memorable Fill Up installments yet, now forever tied to a life-changing family milestone.

Also Read: Which stadium is Cassper Nyovest going to fill up this time?

I dealt with Cassper’s infidelity after son’s cancer diagnosis

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content