Cassper Nyovest cuts ties with road manager Spike

By Mbalenhle Zuma

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has cut ties with his long-time road manager, Tshepo Seone, popularly known as Spike.

Cassper, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, shared that Family Tree and Bridge Entertainment had cut ties with him pending a legal issue, of which the details they cannot share.

“We ask that no promoter or partner of ours communicate any work-related matters concerning Cassper and any of the aforementioned companies with him. He no longer represents nor is a part of any and all the operations under any capacity whatsoever,” reads the statement.

