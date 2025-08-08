Casting queen Keneilwe Matidze spills secrets behind teen show

When teen drama series Youngins returns for its explosive final season on Showmax on September 19, the end of an era will be marked not just by the drama on screen but by the magic behind the scenes, and at the heart of that magic is Keneilwe Matidze.

Known to fans as the spirited life orientation teacher, Pearl, Matidze is also the casting powerhouse behind the teen drama’s authentic ensemble.

Her track record includes hits like Adulting, Outlaws, and Law, Love & Betrayal, but Youngins holds a special place in her heart.

“Kids showed up from 8am to 8pm for auditions, and after long days we’d end up dancing together outside. That energy was contagious,” Matidze recalls.

“The talent was unreal, and Tshedza Productions pitched a story that felt fresh and special. I knew viewers would be hooked.”

Triple-thread kids

Lebogang Lephotsoana’s portrayal of Tumelo, the glue in the friendship group, was no accident.

“We needed triple-threat kids who could act, sing, and dance. Lebo was always dancing, radiating positivity, and updating me on TikTok slang. He grew from raw talent into a stellar actor,” says Matidze.

For Mahlatse’s emotional arc in season two, Thabiso Ramotshela’s intense commitment impressed and concerned her.

“He pushed himself so hard, but that dedication made every scene resonate.”

Matidze said Tshepo Matlala, who plays Tshepo, brought unexpected magic. “I thought I’d be teaching the younger actors, but Tshepo taught me.

“We rehearsed off-set, elevating scenes beyond the script. His theatre background gave him an energy that kept me on my toes,” she said.

Show’s queer storylines

Matidze is proud of the show’s queer storylines, especially the bond between Sefako (Tabile Tau) and Tumelo (Lebogang).

“Chemistry tests were key, but Tabile and Lebo’s connection was instant. They were open and professional, making their story authentic. Their real-life friendship made it even more believable,” she shared.

Katlego Moloke, who plays Alex, has left an imprint from his very first audition.

“I initially mistook him for a girl. When I said Tumelo was a boy’s role, he replied, ‘Yeah, but Tumelo is gay, and I’m gay.’ That moment showed me how much South Africa has evolved,” said Matidze

Amogelang Telekelo’s portrayal of Palesa works so well because she’s best friends in real life with Katlego.

“Amo tackled Palesa’s bold, sexually emancipated character with grace, despite the judgement actors sometimes face. Working with these young talents was a joy,” Matidze reflects.

