Chicco, Motsepe fight over ANC film

The platonic relationship between businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe and veteran music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala has collapsed after she allegedly refused to pay him more than R3-million she promised him if he aborted the production of a film, which was meant to expose corrupt ANC heavyweights.

News of the disintegration of their relationship, which spans over decades, came to the fore after actors who participated in the flick decided to picket outside Motsepe and Twala’s homes in Joburg in protest of non-payment of their acting fees.

A mole, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, alleged that trouble started when Twala, a staunch ANC supporter, was approached by Motsepe requesting that he abort the release of his film titled Worse Than Apartheid.

It is alleged that Motsepe was asked by the ANC top leadership, who caught wind of the movie, to engage Twala, her close associate.

This was after he had rejected the ANC top brass’ request not to release the film, which was supposed to hit the silver screens in May last year, shortly before the national general elections, saying that it was going to soil the party’s image.

At the time, Twala had already spent millions of rands producing the film and was on the verge of securing a contract with top TV channel to air the movie.

Sunday World is in possession of text messages between Motsepe, Twala and top ANC leaders committing to reimburse the actors and executive producers for their participation in the film.

A top ANC leader known to Sunday World paid Twala and his crew what he had agreed to, and then deleted the timeline of the eight-series film.

The money was used to pay the crew and the actors half of their acting fees. They were promised the outstanding quantum when they received the remaining millions from Motsepe.

While the other top ANC leaders paid the funds, Motsepe allegedly disappeared after promising to do so, leaving the affected parties feeling that they got the short end of the stick.

“As a mother, a black woman, an ambassador of economic development for the Pan-African Parliament, and someone often positioned as a leader, her approach has not met the expectations associated with those roles.

“Under apartheid, black communities endured systemic silencing and exclusion from opportunities. For leaders today to betray that promise is to diminish the sacrifices made by those who fought for freedom.”

The mole alleged that the actors are planning to picket outside Motsepe and Twala’s homes on October 15, until their funds are paid. “The protest was scheduled for October 8, but postponed due to procedural issues with the municipality.

Lebogang Nqolobe, one of the film producers, lamented the alleged tardiness.

“We tried an amicable approach to this matter and, unfortunately, we were faced with more manipulation and dishonesty.

“I accompanied Mr Twala to the Saxon Hotel, where Ms Bridgette Motsepe had invited prominent business executives to contribute towards the funding of a new reconciliatory film that was going to address unity among South Africans.

“Unfortunately, nothing happened after that meeting. As the crew we struggled for almost a year before we got paid by Mr Twala and we really feel bad that the actors have still not been paid,” he said.

Pearl Mbewe, the founder of Wisdom Mobile Marketing Solutions, which represents the actors, blamed Motsepe and Twala for not honouring the agreement, which was reached after a mediation process led by a top lawyer known to Sunday World.

“After the agreement was reached, Ms Motsepe and Chicco Twala used power, their political connections and money to undermine what was agreed upon,” she said.

“She can have deep pockets to pay expensive lawyers or use her political connections to intimidate us, we are ready.

“Her being the sister-in-law of President [Cyril] Ramaphosa or sister of Patrice Motsepe doesn’t bother us,” Mbewe said.

Twala said: “The issue regarding the exchange of money between myself, the crew and actors with an ANC leader is a mere hearsay but it’s true that the ANC did request ambassador Bridgette Motsepe to speak to me and my colleagues to delay the release of the film as it was going to hurt the ANC in the 2024 general elections.

Ambassador Motsepe did promise that she will raise funds to pay the actors but her engagements in the Pan African Parliament delayed the process resulting in what we are seeing now.”

Twala said despite non-payment of the outstanding amount, the big expenses which were for the crew and equipment were taken care of.

“What was left was the actors and that responsibility was to be taken care of by funds ambassador Motsepe promised to raise.

The protest march to my property and that of the ambassador Motsepe is unfortunate but I will keep trying to engage her so that we can resolve the issue,” he said. Motsepe had not responded to our questions at the time of going to print.