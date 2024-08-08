It\u2019s the end of the road for Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina as she withdraws from the pageant. This happens two days before the finale. Adetshina shared the shattering news on her social media platforms on Thursday. This comes after the Department of Home Affairs revealed on Wednesday that her mother committed identity fraud to gain SA citizenship. This comes after the organisers of the event sent the department a request to verify the citizenship of a Adetshina. The request was sent on August 5, amid the outcry over Chidimma\u2019s eligibility to be on the national pageant. According to the department, the request was accompanied by written consent from both Chidimma and her mother. Home Affairs finds irregularities in her mother\u2019s identity\u00a0 Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said: \u201cThis case, which stems from fraudulent activities committed 23 years ago, highlights the urgent need for the digital modernisation of Home Affairs applications, adjudication and verification processes. To insulate the department against fraudulent interference. Similar to the reforms undertaken at the South African Revenue Service in the late 2000s.\u201d Chidimma\u2019s participation in the pageant has been the subject of discussion that has divided the nation.\u00a0 Citizens and politicians questioned her eligibility. This after her public support for Nigeria, her father\u2019s country of birth, and Mozambique, her mother\u2019s birth country. She displayed the two countries' flags on her Miss SA bio, leaving out the SA flag. Only when South Africans complained, did she replace her Mozambican flag with the SA flag. But the damage was done.\u00a0 She also wrote that she grew up in Soweto in her bio. It said she was born at Bara hospital in Soweto, to a Mozambican mother who is a naturalised South African Zulu. And a video of her celebrating her advancement in the pageant was circulated on social media. It showed a Nigerian themed family celebration. All these fuelled demands to establish her real citizenship. The pressure forced the pageant organiser to finally request the minister to investigate Chidimma\u2019s citizenship. The minister\u2019s investigation found irregularities in her mother\u2019s identity papers that granted her citizenship. This put into question Chidimma\u2019s eligibility to participate in a national pageant. Chidimma bows out \u2018due to safety concerns\u2019 Adetshina, in her statement on Thursday, thanked everyone who has supported her through her Miss SA 2024 journey. \u201cBeing part of the Miss South Africa 2024 competition has been an amazing journey. However, after much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw myself from the competition. For the safety and well-being of my family and I. With the support of the Miss South Africa Organization, I leave with a heart full of gratitude for this amazing experience.\u201d She further wished her fellow finalist the best for the remainder of the competition. The Miss SA pageant is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria. Also Read:\u00a0\u2018Miss SA contestant Chidimma\u2019s mother committed identity fraud\u2019 The man in question is not my father \u2013 Miss SA's Chidimma Miss SA seeks Home Affairs probe into Chidimma's citizenship Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content