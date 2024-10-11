Chidimma appointed brand ambassador of Nigerian city

Chidimma Vannesa Adetshina was named the brand ambassador of Enugu State at a homecoming event shortly after she was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria.

Chidimma was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria at Victoria Island’s Eko Hotel Convention Centre in September.

She was vying for the title of Miss Universe Nigeria and the hefty N10-million (R112 000) cash prize against 25 other Taraba State contestants.

Tenacity and fortitude

Chidimma was recently welcomed to what is known as the government house by Enugu state governor Peter Mbah, who congratulated her on her recent accomplishments.

Enugu has an estimated population of 875 552.

Media reports state that Mbah commended her for her tenacity and fortitude, saying that these qualities were representative of the people of Enugu State.

Additionally, he acknowledged her inspirational role for young people, especially girls, and expressed pride in her heritage.

Mbah underlined the dedication of his administration to education in order to enable young people to realise their greatest potential.

The governor said that they are completely behind Chidimma as she gets ready to represent Nigeria at the international Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

Thank you for picking me up

Chidimma expressed gratitude to the people and government of Enugu and Nigeria for their cordial welcome and praised Mbah’s emphasis on education, which matched her own desire to use education to empower young people.

Chidimma posted on social media on Thursday, stating that she was fortunate enough to meet the governor of Enugu State.

“Upon my homecoming, I was received and appointed as the brand ambassador of Enugu State,” she wrote.

“I cannot express my gratitude for all the great things I have achieved in my father’s land. Again, Nigeria thank you for picking me up when I was on my knees.”

