Chilli Bite turns up the heat as Biggie on ‘Skeem Saam’

South African actor Tshepang Mohlomi is enjoying a new wave of recognition as he steps into the role of Biggie on the popular SABC1 drama Skeem Saam, and for the performer widely known as Chilli Bite, the moment represents years of perseverance in the industry.

Mohlomi says the nickname that fans now associate with him traces back to the acclaimed South African film Izulu Lami, where the character’s name would ultimately change the trajectory of his career.

“The name Chilli Bite came from the film Izulu Lami,” he told Sunday World. “It changed my life because it opened doors for me.”

Now portraying the unpredictable Biggie on Skeem Saam, the actor says landing the role was both exciting and surreal.

“What drew me to the role is my love for the work and the respect I have for every opportunity I get, no matter how small,” he says. “When I got the call, I was so happy I couldn’t believe it. It took me a few days to really believe that God is good all the time.”

Exciting role

Describing the character, Mohlomi says Biggie brings a dangerous yet entertaining energy to the storyline.

“For me, Biggie is someone who is capable of doing anything. He is dangerous but also has a sense of humour,” he says.

Since appearing on the long-running soap opera, the actor says the response from viewers has been overwhelming.

“People love Biggie very much,” he says. “The response from fans has been overwhelming, and they are so happy for me. I was nervous about how viewers would react, but they have shown me so much love and support. I really appreciate the opportunity from Skeem Saam productions.”

An actor prepares

Mohlomi says preparing for a role requires discipline and focus long before he arrives on set.

“My process is to prepare my performance at home. I spend time practicing and talking through scenes alone,” he says. “Before the camera rolls, I take a deep breath and drop any personal emotions so I can fully become the character.”

Despite his current success, the journey has not been without challenges. The actor admits that one of the hardest parts of his career has been enduring long periods without work.

“The biggest challenge has been not getting more jobs for many years,” he says.

Advice to aspirant actors

Still, he encourages aspiring actors to remain committed to their craft.

“You must believe in your craft and invest in it,” he advises. “Attend workshops, research the industry and make sure you are doing what you love so that you don’t give up.”

Beyond acting, Mohlomi is also involved in developing new talent and media work. He hosts acting workshops, works as a music video director and promoter, and also spends time behind the microphone as a radio presenter.

Looking ahead, the actor promises viewers that Biggie’s storyline is only getting started.

“People should expect more fire and more drama,” he says. “I love Biggie’s storyline and I would love to see even more for the character. I also want to thank the production for giving me this opportunity. It had been a while since I was working.”

