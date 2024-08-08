President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences after being made aware of the passing of actress and filmmaker Connie Chiume, one of South Africa's decorated stars. Chiume passed away at the age of 72, leaving a legacy of performances on film and television screens in productions including Black Panther, Yizo Yizo 2, Zone 14, and Gomora. She received the GQ and Henessy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022 in recognition of her impact on the development of the international entertainment business. Chiume has been in the entertainment business for over 45 years. She has acted in critically acclaimed musicals, plays, local television classics, and most recently, the global blockbuster Black Panther. Chiume was an inspiration to many in the performing arts, and Ramaphosa expressed his sincere condolences to his family, friends, and co-workers in a statement. \u201cHer remarkable talents and achievements have brought South Africa into the hearts and homes of countless people, both locally and internationally," Ramaphosa said. Distinguished ambassador "Through her work on screen, she has authentically portrayed the lived experiences of South Africans, capturing the essence of our nation's stories. \u201cBeyond her cinematic contributions, Chiume served as a distinguished ambassador for our continent, representing us with grace and dignity in various film roles. \u201cWe were truly blessed to witness this extraordinary jewel of Africa as she effortlessly carried the South African flag in her numerous cinematic endeavours. "May her legacy continue to inspire and uplift all of us.\u201d The Chiume family expressed appreciation on Wednesday for all of the help that the family has received since word of their loved one's passing spread. They added that information about the memorial service and burial would be shared shortly across all of Chiume's social media channels. Also Read:\u00a0Legendary actress Connie Chiume has passed on GQ honours Connie Chiume with Lifetime Achievement Award Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content