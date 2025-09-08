Celebrity News

Choreographer Takkies, husband confirm splitting after ‘lifetime’ marriage

By Qhama Dayile
Takkies and hubby call it quits
Nkateko 'Takkies' Maswanganyi and Chris Dinwiddy have gone separate ways after almost eight years of marriage.

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.