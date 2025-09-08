Choreographer Takkies, husband confirm splitting after ‘lifetime’ marriage

Choreographer, mom, and former Fly Chix member Nkateko “Takkies” Maswanganyi has officially confirmed the separation from her husband, Chris Dinwiddy.
The now estranged parents of two girls have gone their separate ways and started dating new partners.
Dinwiddy confirmed that he has since moved on and found new love in another brown skin black woman in the UK.
“During life’s winding journey, I met an unexpected person in an unexpected place. And so started a new life chapter with a supportive, caring, and beautiful partner at my side,” he said on social media.
Moving on
The 35-year-old Takkies and Dinwiddy moved together in London, but split while there and went separate ways after almost eight years of marriage.
A source revealed to Sunday World that Dinwiddy had alleged extramarital affairs.
“He strayed. He connected with someone else when they arrived in Europe,” the friend said.
“Takkies has moved on and is trying to adjust to new life. She is also dating again. She will be okay.”
The couple was one of social media’s adored lovebirds.
In 2017, their glamorous wedding in Steynshoop Wedding Venue in Magaliesburg was featured on lifestyle show Top Billing, which has since been canned.
“This is for a lifetime,” Takkies said at the wedding.
Teachable moment
They shared warm family moments and did dance videos with their children, which became popular on social media.
Takkies said the separation was a teachable moment for her.
“I’m grateful to God for giving me strength, opening my eyes, and saving me. Healing is not straight forward but so vital. I’m back and better,” Takkies said.
She plans not to ignore any red flags in her new relationship.
Takkies is said to also be in a new relationship with a white man who she has not yet revealed.
“I’m approaching love by protecting my peace. My boundaries are stronger. I don’t overlook red flags, and as sweet as I am, I’m not accepting any nonsense.”