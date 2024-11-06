Chris Q Radebe gets candid on challenges of writing for television

Actor and writer Chris Q Radebe has opened up about the hardships of being a writer for telenovelas and daily dramas that appear on screen.

Recently, it has been announced that popular prime-time shows such as Umkhokha, My Brother’s Keeper and Champions are coming to an end.

Radebe said there is a lot of wrong information that has been put out there about the film and television industry. He said he has noticed that many people do not understand why shows get canned.

Shows get canned for various reasons

“Just because you and your family watch a certain show does not mean that the show will not come to an end. This is business. And channels make money out of these shows, people pay for that space on television. There is a certain number that is set for shows to remain on screens. So if they do not meet that automatically, it will get canned,” said Radebe.

He explained that television has a lot of competition. And people watch different channels at times. He said at times you may write something, and people will change your idea or concept. But sometimes you are lucky if they go with exactly what you have visioned.

You constantly have to come up with ideas

“Sometimes as a writer, your own family does not even watch that show. When I write a script, I make sure that my own family reads it, and they tell me if it is not going to work. Making television is hard, there is competition, which comes with a lot of stress. As a writer, you hardly sleep because you constantly have to come up with ideas.”

