Christall Kay returns to ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ but won’t tolerate bullying

With a brand-new season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip — South Africa on the horizon, fan favourite Christall Kay is back for her second run as an “ultimate housewife”, and this time, she’s coming in sharper, sassier, and more self-assured.

Christall opened up about her trip, her castmates, and why she refuses to let bullying slide, ever again.

Heading to Brazil for the highly anticipated getaway, Christall said her suitcase was packed with intention.

Packed her sassy glam for trip

“The first thing I packed was my bikini, and definitely a thong, because it’s Brazil. I brought killer outfits to blow those girls away. And who knows, I might have met the man of my dreams. Brazil has some of the best-looking men in the world.”

But it wasn’t just glam looks she was preparing for. Christall also made sure her iconic performance side was ready to shine.

“I packed my samba outfit and dancing shoes. I gave them a special “Christall Edition” performance. And of course, I packed sunglasses. Apparently, according to last season’s ladies, I shouldn’t go anywhere without them!”

Still, beneath the sparkle, Christall is very clear about the boundaries she’s setting this season. Especially when it comes to treatment from fellow housewives.

Reflecting on her earlier Housewives experiences, where she often found herself on the receiving end of verbal jabs, Christall has a few words of advice for first-timers.

Firm stance against bullying

“Number one: be real and authentic. Number two: enjoy the trip. But number three: do not insult or bully me, you will regret it. Don’t mess with me. I never start, but I do respond.”

Christall said she has learned to stand her ground and refuses to let toxicity steal the joy of these experiences. “I know who I am now, and I won’t be shaken. People sometimes mistake kindness for weakness.”

When asked which African Housewives she would choose for her dream trip, she said: “Tarina, Mrs Mops, Lebo from RHOJ-Season 2, and Evodia from Season 1. To spice things up, I would add LaConco. And of course, myself, that would be iconic.”

On the Brazil cast, she admits she only knows Jojo and her former rival Evodia. “Evodia was my archenemy in Season 1, but there was a certain level of respect. We fought, but we also came together. I’m looking forward to meeting my worthy opponent again.”

She remains a loyal fan of Jojo, the only castmate she currently stands. And she says she still keeps in touch with several Housewives across franchises, including Tarina, LaConco and Mel.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content