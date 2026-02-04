Clement Maosa on carrying a generation’s story for over a decade

For over a decade, Clement Maosa has not just played Kwaito on Skeem Saam; he has also carried one of South African television’s most enduring coming-of-age stories on his shoulders.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, he shared that growing up in front of the public’s glare, he has had to navigate fame, expectations, and personal growth in real time, all while the nation watched closely.

A recent Skeem Saam tribute offered Maosa a rare moment to pause, not to dwell on sentiment, but to confront the weight of a journey that has defined much of his adult life.

“That moment was really about gratitude,” he reflected. “But it was also about recognising how much responsibility comes with growing up in public. Skeem Saam didn’t just launch my career; it shaped the man I’m becoming.”

For Maosa, the experience has been as demanding as it has been rewarding.

The shadow of typecasting

Playing the character of Kwaito for over 10 years meant maturing under constant scrutiny, where mistakes, lessons and milestones unfolded on screen and off.

“Kwaito forced me to grow up with discipline,” he said. “There was no hiding. I had to learn consistency, patience and accountability, not just as an actor, but as a person.”

Long-running roles often come with the unspoken fear of being boxed in, and Maosa admits that the shadow of typecasting was impossible to ignore.

Yet rather than viewing it as a limitation, he has reframed it as a challenge.

“Instead of running away from Kwaito, I asked myself how I could evolve within the space I was in. Growth isn’t always about leaving; sometimes it’s about deepening your craft where you stand.”

That evolution hasn’t been without pressure. Being a familiar face in households across the country came with expectations he had to learn not to internalize.

“People project who they think you should be. The hardest lesson was understanding that I don’t have to carry all of that.

“I had to separate my true self from public perception and allow myself to learn without self-punishment.”

Respect for storytelling

At the heart of his journey is a deep respect for African storytelling, something Maosa believes gives actors both power and responsibility. “Our stories shape identity,” he said.

“They influence how young people see themselves and how Africa is seen globally. That means we have to tell them with dignity, honesty and care, not stereotypes or shortcuts,” he said.

What kept him grounded through the pressures of long hours and public visibility was the sense of purpose behind the work.

“Skeem Saam speaks to real people,” he said. “And behind the scenes, it’s a family—the writers, the crew, and the cast. That community reminds you why the work matters.”

As Maosa looks ahead, he is intentional about stepping beyond the comfort of familiarity while honouring what came before.

“I don’t want to be remembered only as Kwaito. I want people to say I respected my craft, that I grew, and that I contributed something meaningful to African storytelling.”

