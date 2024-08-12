Following the shocking news of the death of veteran presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, messages of condolences are continuing to pour in from all corners of South Africa. Mbokazi-Nkambule died after she was diagnosed with lung cancer in May. Mbokazi-Nkambule passed away on Monday at Parklands Hospital in Durban. The news about Mbokazi-Nkambule\u2019s health condition was shared by her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule on Ukhozi FM in May. This was after speculations about her health became rife on social media following her absence from her radio show. The veteran presenter fell ill just minutes after concluding her radio show in May. It was not immediately clear as to what could have resulted in her sudden health scare. Gospel music industry stalwart The government joined the nation in mourning the passing of Mbokazi-Nkambule. The government described her as a stalwart in the gospel music industry and a beloved radio personality. "Deepest condolences are extended to the Mbokazi and Nkambule families, as well as her Ukhozi FM family during this difficult time. As the founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards, Mbokazi-Nkambule provided a platform for gospel artists to be recognised and to showcase their talents; this contributed immensely in elevating the genre to new heights." The statement further reads that Mbokazi-Nkambule\u2019s voice resonated with millions while working as a radio personality on Ukhozi FM. At the radio station, she captivated her listeners with her warmth, sincerity, and deep connection to her faith. "She was a strong believer who was committed to her spiritual journey and the upliftment of others. Mbokazi-Nkambule\u2019s contributions to the gospel music industry and the media will be remembered for generations to come. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists and broadcasters." "As the country mourns her passing and remembering her remarkable life, let us stand with her family, friends, and all those who were touched by her work. May her soul rest in eternal peace." Also Read:\u00a0JUST IN | Ukhozi FM's Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule has died Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content