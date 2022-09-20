Connie and Ayanda fly Mzansi flag at Africa Choice Awards

Award-winning actress Connie Ferguson and media personality Ayanda Ncwane have both been nominated for the Africa Choice Awards.

The awards, which will take place in Nigeria later this year, are a celebration of entertainment and television talent behind and in front of the camera.

They also represent an investment made by Vergeria Life Magazine as a show of its commitment to the development of skills and talent on the continent. Vergeria Life Magazine is an entrepreneurial and business magazine for young entrepreneurs

Coming back for their fourth edition, the awards also celebrate the rich African cultural heritage and the achievements of Africans in various fields.

Ferguson and Ncwane are the only South Africans nominated in the female TV star of the year category.

