Controversial blogger Musa Khawula out of jail, spills the tea

Controversial blogger Musawenkosi “Musa” Khawula is seemingly out of jail after serving a 60-day jail sentence.

During his July court appearance on a murder charge, Khawula was taken into custody at the Vredenburg magistrate’s court.

After being silent on social media for two months because of his arrest, Khawula claimed on Friday that his arrest had been planned since May 30.

Khawula was detained in connection with a civil lawsuit in May following his scathing accusations against Nozuko Mbalula, the spouse of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, and her business associate Michelle Perrow.

He disclosed that he had a state attorney at first, but the attorney abruptly left his case for unknown reasons.

“Immediately after withdrawing, I was informed that ‘the state’ has expressed interest in having me incarcerated until my matter goes on trial,” he wrote.

“I was warned to be careful upon my next appearance, which was going to be on the 9 July, 2024.”

Jailed for no reason

According to Khawula, he was sent to jail without any reason on the day he was supposed to appear in court.

- Advertisement -

He was later informed, though, that the case had to do with contempt of court, and he received a 60-day sentence.

He wrote: “If this had been [a TV series] Survivor, this would have been the biggest blindside of the season. I will be damned if I believe this was coincidental.

“In January, I spoke about Jade Harris Owen cheating on his wife and apparently they are separated, but we also know that separation does not equal to divorce.

“This Jade Harris Owen is also a jailbird and I was in the same jail he was at, and I got all of his jail tea, gaps will be filled in at X spaces.

“I am gonna need all of Twitter to gather on the next X space as we have a social media case to discuss and a lawsuit to file.”

not my arrest being orcharsrated from the 30th may 2024. here’s what happened: – i had the free attorney right?! and for reasons still unbeknownst to me stating ‘conflict of interest’ they withdrew from my case and we won’t talk about that for now since it’s unrelated.

-… pic.twitter.com/taWYmOnhOA — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) September 6, 2024

Also Read: Musa Khawula is not dead, but currently behind bars

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula arrested while in court

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content