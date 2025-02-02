Cops bomb home in which a six-month-old baby was sleeping

Rogue police officers have allegedly bombed a Joburg home of the ex-husband of house music singer Bucie while his six-month-old baby was sleeping in the pad.

The alleged incursion, carried out by members of Operation Vala Umgodi, occurred a few months after four Crime Intelligence Unit officers allegedly kidnapped him and transferred a total of R180, 000 from his two bank accounts.

The Hawks opened a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property against the Vala Umgodi members at the Douglasdale Police Station.

