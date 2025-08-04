Cops launch manhunt after kidnapping of Amapiano stars Jazzworx, G.L Ceejay

Police are looking for suspects in the kidnapping of Amapiano stars Jazzworx, real name Kamohelo Monese, and Gobokweone Lekganyane, better known by his stage name G.L. Ceejay.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said: “Police can confirm that a case of house robbery has been opened and an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made yet; police are still searching for the suspects.

The popular musicians released a heartfelt public statement on Monday detailing a traumatic ordeal.

The Uzizwa Kanjani hitmakers said their home in Klippoortjie, Germiston, was invaded on Sunday, during which they were robbed and, unfortunately, kidnapped.

Sandile Moloane, the stars’ manager, confirmed the kidnapping to Sunday World.

“They were kidnapped, and the people who kidnapped them took them and our studio equipment. They intentionally made it clear that they want the studio and what is in the computer,” said Moloane.

Rescued in Katlehong

After the harrowing experience, they were safely found and rescued early on Monday morning in an abandoned house in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, and had sustained minor injuries on their heads.

Expressing deep gratitude, Jazzworx and GL Ceejay thanked their fans and supporters for the outpouring of concern and prayers during their ordeal.

“We are currently receiving medical attention and support as we begin the process of healing physically, emotionally, and psychologically. We ask for privacy and understanding as we focus on recovery and rebuilding our strength,” reads the pair’s statement.

The statement also acknowledged the swift action of law enforcement authorities, with the artists expressing heartfelt appreciation for their diligent efforts.

They noted that a picture of one of the perpetrators will be circulated as the investigation continues.

Album release on track

Despite the ordeal, the two remain hopeful, vowing to continue their craft with peace, love, and dedication.

Fans will be delighted to discover that their eagerly awaited album remains scheduled for release in September.

In a previous interview with Sunday World, Jazzworx said: “We’re putting our hearts into every track, and we hope one day our work gets to the international stage.”

Their upcoming album, The Most Wanted, is a step toward that vision, blending Amapiano, Afro-tech, deep house, and their signature 3-step sound.

