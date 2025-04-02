Cops probe domestic violence case against actor Nkanyiso Mchunu

The police are investigating a domestic violence case against My Brother’s Keeper’s actor Nkanyiso Mchunu following allegations that he assaulted his girlfriend, Masechaba Monnahela.

The couple met at a mutual friend’s party in October 2023, exchanged numbers, and the rest is history. Since then, they have been regularly spotted together at social events and gatherings.

In an interview with Sunday World, Monnahela said things began to go wrong when Mchunu’s ex-girlfriend from KwaZulu-Natal visited the actor’s home in Randburg, Johannesburg, in June 2024.

“I [went] to his house, and I found the girl there. We had a quarrel, and that is when he [first] beat me,” said Monnahela.

“It did not end there. On his birthday, he pushed me [and I fell] on the floor. [Since then] he would occasionally slap me.”

Monnahela said she opened a case after the recent assault which took place at the weekend.

Another woman in the picture

“This weekend I found out that he is dating someone from the new production of Ithonga, and the girl is a second assistant director.

“He was supposed to come and fetch me over the weekend, but he ended up saying I should request an Uber to his home.

“We ended up arguing about this girl, and that is when he beat me up again. We had not broken up [prior], as he claims; we only broke up over the weekend after the fight.

“This has occurred many times, and he is trying to make me [come across as] a maniac. He once took out an okapi [knife] on me.”

A case of domestic violence against Mchunu was opened on Monday at Diepsloot Police Station but was later moved to Honeydew police station, according to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Nevhuhulwi said the case is being investigated.

Mchunu told Sunday World: “I am afraid I cannot comment on the matter anymore since it is with the police now.”

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content