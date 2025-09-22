Correctional Services refutes fake news, says kwaito star Brickz is still in jail for rape

The Department of Correctional Services has denied reports that Brickz, a kwaito musician, was freed from jail.

Sipho “Brickz” Ndlovu, a convicted rapist, is still incarcerated at Leeuwkop Maximum Security Prison, where he is serving a 15-year sentence.

Brickz’s release has been the subject of social media rumours.

The Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, refuted the untrue claims, claiming that the Andapende singer has not been freed.

Fake news

“He is still serving time. The whole blow-up started after a video was posted by a fellow artist. The incident led to the assumption that he has been released,” Nxumalo told Sunday World on Monday.

He added that, like others, there are specific steps and procedures that must be followed in order to be released on any kind of parole or condition.

“But as it stands, Mr Ndlovu is still behind bars,” Nxumalo said.

In South Africa, parole is a conditional release granted after an offender serves a portion of their sentence, not a right, and is dependent on the offender’s rehabilitation and merit.

Ndlovu was convicted by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court of raping his 16-year-old niece in 2013, and he is currently serving a 15-year sentence.

Member of a prison choir

He worked on his rehabilitation while incarcerated and is a student and singer in a prison choir. Ndlovu completed a course on marketing management at Boston City Campus last year.

After noticing the victim’s changes in personality, his wife, Nqobile Ndlovu, was the one who called the police.

According to the state at the time of his court case, Ndlovu pushed the girl onto the bed after entering a bedroom where she was eating lunch.

He then threatened to kill the teenager if she shared the experience with anyone.

