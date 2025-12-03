Court orders Nota Baloyi to apologise to DJ Black Coffee over defamation

Controversial music executive and activist Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has been ordered by the Johannesburg High Court to issue a formal apology to Grammy Award-winning DJ Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo.

The ruling was delivered by acting judge Gian Louw during a virtual hearing on Tuesday.

This order comes after Maphumulo launched an urgent court application seeking to restrain Baloyi from making further statements linking him to criminal activity, abuse, and questionable financial dealings.

The DJ argued that Baloyi’s recent social media posts were defamatory and harmful to his reputation.

Nota plans to appeal

Judge Louw approved Maphumulo’s draft order with some amendments, though his written reasons have not yet been released.

Despite the ruling, Baloyi has vowed to fight back.

He maintains that he never accused Black Coffee of any criminal conduct. And he intends to appeal the order once the judge’s full reasoning becomes available.

Tuesday’s ruling follows an earlier attempt by Maphumulo to secure an emergency ex parte order in November which Baloyi says was dismissed.

In his responding papers, Baloyi accused Black Coffee of using his wealth, influence, and celebrity status to bully and intimidate ordinary South Africans who criticise him.

Accuses DJ of intimidating his family

He insisted that his posts were either factual or constituted fair comment. And they were protected under the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

Baloyi also alleged that Black Coffee engaged in intimidation by contacting his mother directly. He says this was a move he intended to pressure him into silence. He described the conduct as harassment, and argues that it caused significant emotional distress to his family.

In a counterapplication, Baloyi asked for the dismissal of Black Coffee’s case. He also seeks R25, 000 in compensation for the alleged distress caused to his mother.

He further said he wants the court to prohibit Maphumulo and his associates from contacting him. Nota also seeks to bar the DJ from contacting any member of his family outside official legal channels.

